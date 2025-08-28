- By Nidhi Giri
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
BESCOM Powder Cut Update: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced a scheduled power outage in multiple areas on Friday, August 29 in view of emergency power work. The areas include Indira Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, Rajaji Nagar 2nd Block among others.
Due to emergency maintenance work by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited Index (KPTCL), there will be a disruption in power supply in the 66/11 KV Mahalaxmi Layout Substation area on Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.
ALSO READ: Chandigarh-Kullu Highway Witnesses 50-Km-Long Traffic Jam Amid Heavy Rains, Landslides; Vehicles Stuck For Hours
Bengaluru Power Cut Areas
-Manjunath Nagar
-Thimmaiah Road
-Bhovi Colony
-Mahaganapati Nagar
-Pushpanjali Apartment
-Shivanahalli Park
-Adarsh Nagar
-Adarsh Layout
-Unix Colony
-Indira Nagar
-Manjunath Nagar
-3rd Phase 1st Block
-B-Nagar
ALSO READ: Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Booked For 'Stalking, Harassing' Women After More Complaints Of Obscene Conduct
-Lakshmi Nagar
-HVK Layout
-Karnataka Layout
-Kamala Nagar
-VJSS Layout
-Ward Office Surroundings
-Nagapur, Mahalaxmi Puram
-Modi Hospital Road
-Punjab National Bank
-Hamsaleka Home Surroundings
-Shankaramatha
-Pipeline Road
-JC Nagar
-Kurabaralli
-Rajaji Nagar 2nd Block
-ESI Hospital
-Kamala Nagar Main Road
-Grihalakshmi Layout 2nd Phase
-Bovi Palya
-Pehera Balaga
-MICO Layout
-GD Naidu Hall
-West of Cord Road
-Mahalaxmi Layout
-Escon Eps
-IT Road
-BNES College
-BELS College
-Bell Sopvan Apartment
-Yes Havan Apartment
-Indal Area
-Toyota Showroom
-Esteem Classic Apartment
-Lumos Apartment and surrounding areas
Karnataka Weather
According to the IMD, from August 29 onwards, heavy rain is expected to persist across the coastal belt until September 2. The IMD has placed an ‘orange’ alert for multiple regions across the state until August 29, including Malnad, north interior and south interior Karnataka. Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are forecast in north interior districts until August 28 and similar conditions are likely in the southern interior region until August 29.