Chandigarh-Kullu Highway witnessed a massive 50-km-long traffic amid heavy rain and landslides in the area. Damages were reported at multiple locations because of which thousands of vehicles were stuck. Many of these included trucks transporting fruits and vegetables to Delhi-NCR region. A portion of the highway was washed away as the Beas River overflowed after heavy rainfall in the Kullu district.

#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh | A portion of the Chandigarh-Manali Highway washed away as the Beas River flows in spate. pic.twitter.com/gmmKJd3akM — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

“The volume of water is very high, and damage happened at seven locations. We have started machinery work,” said Ashok Chauhan, Regional Engineer, NHAI Kullu-Manali, as quoted by news agency PTI.

As per an NDTV report, truck drivers stated that fruits and vegetables worth crores are rotting as delivery cannot be done in time. The drivers added that each truckload is valued at around Rs 4-4.5 lakh.