The Kerala Crime Branch has filed a case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for allegedly stalking and harassing women via social media, causing mental agony to them. Rahul was suspended from Kerala Congress’ primary membership on August 25 following allegations of obscene conduct by multiple women including writer Honey Bhaskaran and Malayalam actor and former journalist Rini Ann George.

The Palakkad MLA, however, is serving as a legislator. Mamkootathil had earlier resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress.

The case has been registered under the BNS sections of 78(2) and 351 and the Kerala Police Act 120(0), officials said, as per news agency ANI.

Earlier on August 26, Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Congress had set a "shining example" in Kerala's political history by suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Allegations Against Rahul Mamkootathil

A trans woman, identified as Avanthika said that Rahul Mamkootathil told her he “wanted to rape" her. “I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me. He said we can go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and do it," she claimed, as quoted by a News18 report.