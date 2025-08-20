- By Yashashvi Tak
Bengaluru Weather Today: Bengaluru is expected to have a cool and rainy day on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging between 18.2 Degree Celsius and 26 . There's an 85 percent likelihood of rain, with patchy showers and light winds reaching up to 28.1 km/h. Humidity will hover around 75 percent , contributing to a damp and slightly sticky atmosphere.
The day will start off cool at 18.2 Degree Celsius, with scattered rain clouds in the morning likely to intensify as the day progresses. By afternoon, temperatures will climb to a comfortable 26 Degree Celsius, though the rising humidity may lead to a muggy feel. Residents should be ready for sporadic rain throughout the day.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) X (formerly known as Twitter) post Rainfall is expected to be accompanied by strong surface winds, thunderstorms, and lightning across several parts of Karnataka. The weather department has issued a red alert for coastal areas and North Interior Karnataka, warning of intense weather conditions. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for South Interior Karnataka, where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are also anticipated.
ಮುಂದಿನ 7 ದಿನಗಳ #ಮಳೆ #ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ಮತ್ತು #ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆಗಳು: (ಮೂಲ: IMD)— Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) August 19, 2025
ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಜೋರಾದ ಗಾಳಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ಮತ್ತು ನಾಳೆ ಕರಾವಳಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮಲೆನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತು ಉತ್ತರ ಒಳನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚದುರದಿಂದ ವ್ಯಾಪಕವಾಗಿ ಸಾಧಾರಣದಿಂದ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ಹಾಗೂ ಅಲ್ಲಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ಇಂದು ಅಲ್ಲಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಅಧಿಕ ಮಳೆ. pic.twitter.com/JdtcyJRf7P
August 21:Generally cloudy sky with Light rain
August 22: Generally cloudy sky with Light rain
August 23: Rain activity.
August 24: Rain activity.
Karnataka Districts To Witness Heavy Rainfall
The IMD has also indicated that several districts, including Belgaum, Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Davangere, Hassan, and Kodagu, are likely to experience light to very heavy rainfall on August 20 and 21.