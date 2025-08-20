Delhi Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain and thunderstorms across the national capital and NCR region on August 20. The Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark in Delhi, while daytime temperatures range between 32 to 34 Degree Celsius and drop to 23 to 25 Degree Celsius at night. Southeast winds are blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h. The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, with chances of very light to light rain or thundershowers.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Cause Major Flight Delays; IndiGo, SpiceJet Issue Travel Advisories | Check Flight Status Yamuna Water Level This monsoon’s peak level of the Yamuna reached 205.95 meters at 4 am on Tuesday, coming close to the evacuation mark of 206 meters. Following a steady decrease in discharge at Hathnikund Barrage, the water level in Delhi fell throughout the day, measuring 205.77 meters at noon, 205.72 meters at 3 pm, and 205.63 meters by 8 pm The discharge at Hathnikund also stayed below 50,000 cusecs, dropping to 39,976 cusecs by 8 p.m. The Central Water Commission predicts the Yamuna’s level in Delhi will continue to decline, potentially falling below the warning threshold of 204.5 meters by Wednesday evening, with an expected level of 204.49 meters at 8 pm on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark in Delhi. Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge. pic.twitter.com/Dq0xVwAibM — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025 Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast August 20: The day will be generally cloudy with very light to light rain or thundershowers expected. Temperatures will range between 32-34 Degree Celsius (max) and 23-25 Degree Celsius (min), with easterly winds blowing at 10-15 km/h. August 21: Expect a generally cloudy sky with chances of very light to light rain or thundershowers. Temperatures will range between 32-34 Degree Celsius (max) and 23-25 Degree Celsius (min), with winds from the east to southeast at 10-15 km/h.

August 22: The sky will remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely. Temperatures will range from 31-33 Degree Celsius during the day to 22-24 Degree Celsius at night, with southeasterly winds at 5-15 km/h. August 23: A generally cloudy sky is expected with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely. Day temperatures will range from 30-32 Degree Celsius, while night temperatures will be between 22-24 Degree Celsius. Winds will be from the northwest to north at 5-15 km/h.

August 24: The sky will remain generally cloudy with chances of very light to light rain or thundershowers. Temperatures will range between 32-34 Degree Celsius during the day and 22-24 Degree Celsius at night, with variable winds (northwest to northeast to southeast) at 5-15 km/h.

August 25: Expect a partly cloudy sky with very light to light rain or thundershowers likely in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from 31-33 Degree Celsius (max) to 21-23 Degree Celsius (min), with southeasterly winds blowing at 10-20 km/h.