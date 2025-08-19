Hyderabad Weather: Hyderabad witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and slowing down traffic on major roads and flyovers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the capital and adjoining districts, cautioning residents to remain indoors unless necessary.

According to officials, key roads across the city were flooded with knee-deep water, causing major traffic disruptions. Emergency teams have been deployed to clear waterlogged stretches, while commuters have been asked to plan their travel in advance. ALSO READ: Telangana Police Use Pushcart To Carry Accident Victim After Ambulance Delay In Narayanpet | Video Telangana Weather Alert The IMD has placed a yellow alert for Sangareddy, Medak and Rangareddy districts, while Kumaram Bheem district is under a red alert due to the risk of very heavy rainfall. Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to stay alert and avoid unnecessary movement outdoors.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) across all districts of Telangana. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts on Wednesday, August 20.

Flood Situation Worsens Continuous downpours have led to flooding in several regions, forcing many families to leave their homes. Croplands spanning thousands of acres have been damaged, raising concerns over the impact on farmers. Road access to a number of villages has also been cut off.

In Adilabad district, floods damaged bridges and disrupted traffic on connecting roads between Telangana and Maharashtra. Similarly, in Bhupalpally district, routes to 19 villages were blocked due to rising water levels and had to be diverted, according to local reports.