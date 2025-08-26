Bengaluru Double-Decker Flyover Update: The yellow line of Bengaluru Namma Metro was announced fully operational and dedicated to commuters earlier this month, as PM Modi officially inaugurated the Namma Metro’s yellow line on August 10, yet sections of much hyped Bengaluru double-decker flyover remain incomplete even after a year of opening.

The double-decker flyover, built with a whopping amount of Rs 449 crore, and a promise to alleviate the traffic bottleneck around Silk Board Junction, one of the busiest junctions, remains incomplete as ramps between the HSR layout and Ragigudda are not ready.

The 5.12 km-long flyover was built by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the main carriageway opened to vehicles in July 2024. Several connecting ramps of the project are still not ready, leaving the promised benefit of the double-decker flyover only partially realised.

Bengaluru Double-Decker Flyover: Complete And Incomplete Ramps

The double-decker flyover includes five ramps, out of which three are completed and two are yet to be ready.

The three working flyovers are:

- Ramp A - Ragigudda Metro Station → Hosur Road

- Ramp B - From Ramp A → HSR Layout

- Ramp C - BTM Layout → Hosur Road & HSR Layout

The two incomplete ramps on the double-decker flyover are:

- Ramp D - Direct elevated link HSR Layout → Ragigudda

- Ramp E - HSR Layout → BTM Layout

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) initially aimed to complete the pending ramps by June 2025, but the deadline wasn't met. Officials reportedly say that approximately 90% of the work is now finished. The remaining sections are expected to become operational between late August and mid-September 2025.

Why Is The Double-Decker Flyover Important

The project features a unique design, with a four-lane road running beneath the elevated Yellow Line viaduct, comprising two carriageways.

- Reduce traffic congestion at one of the city's busiest intersections.

-Provide a seamless journey from Ragigudda to HSR Layout, eliminating traffic signals.

- Commuters can expect to save up to 20 minutes on their daily commute.

- The flyover will integrate with metro stations at Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, and Silk Board, improving last-mile connectivity for passengers.