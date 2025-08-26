Pune Traffic Advisory: Pune is gearing up for Ganeshotsav and the city is expected to witness large crowds during the festival. The Pune City Traffic Police has announced special traffic plans to ensure smooth movement across key areas. The advisory covers the period from August 25 to August 27, 2025, for Ganesh idol purchases and installation and highlights arrangements for the main festival day on August 27 and the immersion procession on 6th September.

Pune: Key Areas For Ganesh Idols Sale Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, Himmat Jadhav, has ordered temporary changes in certain traffic routes to manage the anticipated congestion. Most stalls selling Ganesh idols are concentrated between Dengle Bridge and Shivaji Bridge, Shramik Bhavan (Annabhau Sathe Chowk), Kasbapeth Police Chowki to Jijamata Chowk to Mandai, Savarkar Statue to Samadhan Bhel Center on Sinhgad Road, and Kumbharwada in Keshavnagar Mundhwa. Large crowds are expected in these areas and authorities have issued instructions to maintain safe and smooth traffic flow.

Traffic on Shivaji Road, from Gadgil Putla Chowk to Gotiram Maiyya Chowk, will be completely closed. Drivers can use Santaji Ghorpade Path, Kumbharves Chowk, and Shahir Amar Sheikh Chowk as alternate routes.

Commuters travelling from Shivajinagar to Swargate via Shivaji Road are advised to take S.G. Barve Chowk, then Junglee Maharaj Road, and finally Tilak Chowk. Vehicles coming from Jhansi Rani Chowk towards Khude Chowk and Dengle Pul should take the route via Khude Chowk, Mangala Cinema Lane, and Premier Garage Chowk to reach Kumbharves safely.

Pune Traffic Advisory: Sinhagad Road Regulations On Sinhagad Road, from Savarkar Statue to Samadhan Bhel Center, traffic will remain open on both sides. However, a no-parking zone will be enforced to avoid congestion. Parking for devotees has been arranged at Mitramandal Chowk to Patil Plaza, on the left side of the road from Jamnalal Bajaj Statue to Puram Chowk, and between Nilayam Bridge and Sinhagad Road junction.

🛑गणपती प्रतिष्ठापना व मूर्ती खरेदी निमित्त दि. 25.08.2025 ते 27.08.2025 रोजी सकाळी 06.00ते 24.00पर्यंत वाहतूकित करण्यात आलेल्या बदला बाबत प्रसिद्धी पत्रक.. pic.twitter.com/zEBrcz6UqM — पुणे शहर वाहतूक पोलीस (@PuneCityTraffic) August 24, 2025 Pune Traffic Advisory: Keshavnagar And Mundhwa Adjustments Temporary traffic changes will be in effect in Keshavnagar and Mundhwa on August 27 from 6:00 AM to midnight. One-way traffic will be implemented to manage crowds, and heavy vehicles will be prohibited. Drivers heading to Manjari from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Keshavnagar should avoid Manjari Road. Instead, they should turn right from Renuka Mata Mandir onto Gairan Vasti Road and continue via Vihan Sosa Road. Vehicles coming from Gayran Vasti towards Mundhwa Chowk should turn left at Renuka Mata Mandir, then right at Venkatesh Graphics, and proceed via Manjari Road.

One-way traffic will also be in place from Phadke Haud Chowk to Jijamata Chowk to Futka Buruj, Appa Balwant Chowk to Wednesday Chowk to Moti Chowk, and from Premier Garage Lane opposite Mangala Talkies to Kumbharves.

Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Parking Arrangements To accommodate devotees purchasing Ganesh idols, temporary parking will be available on the court side of the road between Kamgar Putala Chowk and Shivaji Putala on Justice Ranade Path. Additional parking has been organised on Veer Santaji Ghorpade Path, from M.N.P. Bilbharna Center to Gadgil Putla Chowk, on the riverbed road between Tilak Bridge and Bhide Bridge, and at Minerva and Aryan in Mandai. Parking on the left side of Shahu Chowk (Fadgate Chowki Chowk) to Rashtra Bhushan Chowk will also be allowed.

PMPML Bus Diversions Buses from Shivajinagar stand to Swargate via Shivaji Road will now take S.G. Barve Chowk to Shivaji Bridge, bypassing Junglee Maharaj Road and Tilak Chowk. Buses from Corporation Bus Stop to Swargate will travel via Jhashirani Chowk, Junglee Maharaj Road, Alka Talkies Chowk, and continue on Tilak/Shastri Road.