- By Deeksha Gour
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bhopal News: A senior woman officer of the Bhopal Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalpana Raghuvanshi, has been booked for allegedly stealing Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from her friend’s house. The incident has created a major stir in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department, raising questions about internal accountability.
The alleged theft took place in the Jahangirabad police station area of Bhopal. According to the complaint, the victim said she had left her phone on charge and gone to take a bath. During that time, DSP Raghuvanshi reportedly entered the house and took the cash and another phone kept in her handbag.
According to a NDTV report, when the complainant returned, both the cash and the phone were missing. After checking CCTV footage, she found visuals showing the accused officer entering and leaving the house, allegedly holding a bundle of currency notes while exiting.
Shocked by the discovery, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on the evidence, a case of theft was registered against DSP Raghuvanshi, who is currently absconding. Police have launched search operations to locate her.
The Seoni DSP Pooja Pandey hawala loot case hadn’t even ended when a new incident emerged in Bhopal. DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi, posted at PHQ, stole Rs 2 lakh and a mobile from her friend’s house and fled. The case was registered on October 2, and now CCTV footage is viral. pic.twitter.com/pBFDAPpkoz— farhanayyubi@yahoomail.com (@farhanayyubid) October 29, 2025
Additional Superintendent of Police Bittu Sharma confirmed that the stolen mobile phone was recovered from the officer’s residence. “The complainant’s mobile phone has been recovered… The mobile phone was recovered from the accused’s home. She can be seen in the footage,” he said.
However, the stolen cash of Rs 2 lakh remains untraced.
The Police Headquarters has issued a departmental notice to the accused officer and disciplinary proceedings are underway. The case has sparked outrage within the department and among the public, with senior officials assuring a fair and transparent investigation, stating that no officer will be spared if found guilty.