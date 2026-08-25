A shocking case has emerged from Bihar, where a couple allegedly sold their newborn baby for Rs 4.5 lakh, leading to the arrest of five people, including the child’s parents, the alleged buyer and two intermediaries. Police said the baby has been safely recovered and is currently with the mother.

The case came to light following a dispute over the money involved in the alleged transaction. The couple, residents of Pakariya in Harsiddhi, allegedly sold their newborn to a woman identified as Chinta Devi from Ghodasar. Police received information that the baby had been sold for Rs 4.5 lakh.

Two intermediaries allegedly helped facilitate the transaction. They have been identified as Shobha, who worked as a labourer, and Danya Khatun. According to a News18 report, the dispute reportedly began after the intermediaries allegedly demanded or retained a share of the money as broking.

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The disagreement over the payment eventually brought the alleged transaction to the attention of the authorities, prompting the police to investigate the matter.

Bihar Police subsequently arrested five people in connection with the case. Those arrested include the child’s parents, the alleged buyer and the two intermediaries. Police said all five have been sent to jail.

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The newborn was safely recovered and is now with the mother. Police have also seized Rs 1.5 lakh believed to be linked to the alleged transaction and are making efforts to recover the remaining amount. Further investigation into the case is underway.