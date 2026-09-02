Nepal Floods: The Bihar government has advised the residents to avoid eating or selling the unusual-looking dead fish swept into the rivers by the Nepal floodwater. The advisory was issued by the Fisheries Division of the Department of Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resources amid the reports of consumption of such fish. The department clarified that they are not suitable for eating, further advising the residents to seek medical help if they fall ill upon eating such fish.

Govt Issues Advisory In its advisory, the authority advised the residents of Champaran and Gopalganj districts to not sell such fish until their identity and safety are not confirmed. It stated that the floodwater usually sweeps the fishes out of the local water bodies and carries them to long distances. The creatures are usually exposed to contaminated materials and dead bodies during the floodwater, making them vulnerable.

'Fish Exposed To Dead Animals' While providing details, Wildlife Trust of India director Sameer Kumar Sinha stated that such fish are commonly known as "Gochita", reported the Times of India. They are carnivorous and feed on small fish, crabs, and other organisms. The locals often consume such fish, but it can spoil soon after its death, making it vulnerable for health. Apart from this, the fish is expected to have been in contact with the dead bodies and polluted materials.

The water level of the Gandak River has increased significantly in the past few days due to the Nepal floodwater, leading to the threat of a flood-like situation in multiple districts of Bihar, including Gopalganj, Champaran, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar. ALSO READ: 'First Denied, Then Accepted': Nepal's 'No Help' Rescue Policy Draws Criticism As 4000 Still Missing