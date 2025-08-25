The Opposition on Monday continued its attack against the Centre over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav raising questions over the motive behind the proposed law. While Owaisi asked if any President can actually get a Prime Minister to resign, former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal asked what was the punishment for those who framed others in false cases. The SP supremo hit out at the Centre, citing examples of "dictatorial government" who went out of power despite bringing such laws to safeguard their rule. The opposition leaders expressed concerns over the proposed law, alleging misuse of Central probe agencies by the ruling governments.

The Opposition sharpened its attack on Monday hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed criticism around the bill to sack jailed ministers. Shah asked if a prime minister, chief minister or a minister should be allowed to retain the office after serving prison term in a serious case.

ALSO READ: 'Jo Doosron Ke Liye Gaddha...': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At Amit Shah Over New Constitution Amendment Bill BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took potshots at the Opposition as he tagged people opposing the bill 'bhrastachar ke yaar' (friends of corruption). "The entire country is welcoming these bills. A handful of opposition parties are saying they are with shamelessness, not morality. They are saying they are with their family, not with propriety and principles in politics... These 'bhrastachar ke yaar' (friends of corruption) are opposing the bills," he charged.

What Is The Constitution 130th Amendment Bill? The Constitution 130th Amendment Bill proposes a law for the removal of any minister, Chief Minister or the Prime Minister, in case they are arrested for a serious crime and remain in custody for over 30 days. The serious offence has been categorised as one which leads to a jail sentence of 5 years or more.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on August 20. The bills seek to provide a legal framework for removing minister jailed for serious crimes. The bill were referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Here are the key arguments made by Opposition and ruling BJP: 1. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the three Bills violate the principle of separation of powers and will help create a "police state", like the Gestapo in Nazi Germany. Owaisi pointed out that the Constitution states that the President of India will be guided by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. "This proposed Bill says that the President can remove the Prime Minister. But how? This clearly clashes with that article. Now accept the reality, can any President make the Prime Minister resign," he asked.

He further argued that the entire Home Department of a Union Territory (UT) lies with the Central government. "Then where is independence? You will be controlling them. Just arrest four or five ministers, and the government is gone," Owaisi asked. "If you are really talking about morality, then also make this law that whoever is arrested cannot join the Central government's party. Why don't you include that? Do all these things...your intentions, your real motive, will then become clear," he said.

2. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal targeted the BJP for inducting turncoat leaders with serious corruption charges against them. "The person who accepts leaders accused of serious crimes, clears the cases against them and names them minister, Deputy Chief Minister or Chief Minister, should such a Prime Minister or minister resign? If someone is jailed in a false case and is later acquitted, how many years in jail should a minister face for levelling false allegations," Kejriwal asked in a post on X.

3. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav warned the Centre against the proposed law, saying, "World over, historically, there have been dictatorial governments which brought such laws so that they do not go out of the power. Italy, Germany and Russia also witnessed it. However, those governments did not survive. Jo doosron ke liye gaddha khodte hain, vo khud usmein girte hain (Those who dig a pit for someone else, themselves fall into it)."

4. Earlier today, Home Minister Shah said the Constitution Amendment Bill is not applicable to ministers accused of minor offences. "But those who face corruption or are accused in cases that attract more than five five-year jail term, is it right if they run the government from jail?" he asked.