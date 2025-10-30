

Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday lodged a complaint to the Bihar Chief Election Officer (CEO) against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "dance" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint stated that Rahul Gandhi made "Highly derogatory, indecent, and personal remarks" against PM Modi during his election rally held in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on October 29. "This is to lodge a serious complaint against Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for making highly derogatory, indecent, and personal remarks against the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, during his election rally held at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, Bihar, on 29 October 2025. During his public address, Shri Rahul Gandhi stated, "Before elections, if you ask Modi, he will dance to win votes," the complaint stated.

The BJP said that the statement of the Congress MP is not only deeply disrespectful to the office of the Prime Minister, but it "also crosses all boundaries of decency and democratic discourse." "Such comments are personal, mocking, and intended to insult the dignity of the highest constitutional office of the Republic of India," the BJP stated. "The above statement made by Shri Rahul Gandhi is a direct attack on the personal character and dignity of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and has no connection whatsoever with public policy or performance. It amounts to personal vilification and violates the spirit and letter of the Model Code of Conduct," it added.

The party demanded that the Election Commission take immediate and exemplary action against Rahul Gandhi for "Violating the Model Code of Conduct, committing corrupt practices under Section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister's office through indecent and unbecoming remarks."

It asked the poll body to issue a show-cause notice to the Congress MP and direct him to tender an unconditional public apology. "And to bar him from campaigning for a specified period to preserve the sanctity of democratic and electoral decorum. Such action will serve as a deterrent against the increasing trend of personal vilification in electoral politics and will reaffirm the Election Commission's commitment to free, fair, and dignified elections in India," the BJP demanded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he would 'do anything for votes'. Addressing an election rally at Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, Gandhi reiterated his "vote theft" allegations, accusing PM Modi of attempting to steal votes in the Bihar elections. The Congress leader said, "He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance."