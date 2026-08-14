BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj has finally apologised for his alleged derogatory remarks against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His apology came after the West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew and annulled the Banga Bibhushan honour conferred on Ray on February 21, 2026.

Nagendra Ray Apologises Over His Remark Releasing a video on social media, the Rajya Sabha MP expressed regret over his statement. He stated that he has immense respect for Netaji. “If anyone was mentally hurt by my unintended remarks regarding Bose, I am sincerely saddened by it from the bottom of my heart,” Ray said, as reported by Jagran.com. He had come under spotlight after his statements regarding Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose received a sharp response from political leaders and people in the state.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Ray had clarified his position on the matter, stating that he had not said such a thing. “I did not say anything of that sort about Netaji; I merely stated what was on record. I spoke about history; I did not call Netaji Subhas a war criminal, that is something India's former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said,” Ray said.

Delhi: BJP MP Nagendra Ray says, "...I did not say anything of that sort about Netaji; I merely stated what was on record. I spoke about history; I did not call Netaji Subhas a war criminal—that is something India's former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said..." pic.twitter.com/u2ZfJhHKPZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 12, 2026 ALSO READ: Bengal Govt Takes Back Banga Bibhushan Honour From BJP MP Over 'War Criminal' Remark On Netaji CM Adhikari Directs Action On Wednesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also issued a stern warning and directed police to act against those making derogatory remarks against Netaji on social media. Following the CM's directive, police arrested several individuals in connection with the circulation of objectionable content regarding Bose on social media. The police also removed over 100 posts from the social media account of one of the accused.

Earlier on Thursday, reacting to the state government’s order to withdraw and annul the Banga Bibhushan honour conferred on Ray, Netaji’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose stated that he should be arrested. "I consider this Nagendra Ray a traitor to the nation. What evidence does he have? Does he understand history? He is an illiterate person. He has no idea of the history, heritage, and culture of our nation. How was he nominated to the Rajya Sabha? I would like to question the Bharatiya Janata Party for sending a traitor to the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Chandra added, “He should be driven out by the Rajya Sabha Speaker immediately, and he should be arrested and put behind bars. Banga Bibhushan award, I think, is not that important. So, withdrawal or awarding that award is totally immaterial. Withdrawal of Bongo Bhushan is like giving a 24-hour sentence to a murderer. He has committed murder. He's a traitor to the nation."