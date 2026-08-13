- WB govt withdraws Banga Bibhushan from BJP MP Ananta Maharaj.
- Action taken over his alleged "war criminal" remarks on Netaji.
- CM Suvendu Adhikari ordered strict action against such statements.
The West Bengal government has taken action against BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Cooch Behar royal family member Nagendra Rai, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, over his alleged remarks against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The state government on Thursday took a significant decision, withdrawing the Banga Bibhushan award given to Ananta Maharaj, on charges of disrespecting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asked police to initiate firm action.
The Award was conferred on Ananta Maharaj on February 21, 2026, by the former Trinamool Congress administration under Mamata Banerjee. In a notification issued on Thursday by the State Information and Culture Department, it has been mentioned that after the conferment of the award, certain facts and circumstances have come to its notice, which raised questions with regard to the continuance of the award to the awardee.
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After considering the available material, the competent authority concluded that the continuation of the award was not in keeping with the dignity, prestige, and purpose of the award. Therefore, the Banga Bibhushan award conferred on Ananta Maharaj has been withdrawn and revoked.
Suvendu Adhikari Orders Strict Action
Previously, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had also directed police to take action against those who made such 'derogatory remarks' against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during a press conference from the state secretariat Nabanna.
Adhikari said that no one would be spared, whether they may be an MP, an MLA or an official, since the law stands for everyone and should also be enforced for MPs and MLAs along with government officials.
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These steps come after BJP MP Ananta Maharaj allegedly made some remarks referring to Netaji as a "war criminal" and questioning his role as a leader, along with the role of the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) in India's independence.
The Chief Minister also asked the police to initiate necessary legal action against such statements on social media.