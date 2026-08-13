The West Bengal government has taken action against BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Cooch Behar royal family member Nagendra Rai, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, over his alleged remarks against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The state government on Thursday took a significant decision, withdrawing the Banga Bibhushan award given to Ananta Maharaj, on charges of disrespecting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asked police to initiate firm action.

The Award was conferred on Ananta Maharaj on February 21, 2026, by the former Trinamool Congress administration under Mamata Banerjee. In a notification issued on Thursday by the State Information and Culture Department, it has been mentioned that after the conferment of the award, certain facts and circumstances have come to its notice, which raised questions with regard to the continuance of the award to the awardee.