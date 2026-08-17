The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, appointing 13 national vice presidents and making several key organisational changes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In a significant move with an eye on Punjab, former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has been appointed as a National Vice President of the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has been given the additional responsibility of National Office In-charge.

The appointments are being viewed as an important organisational move by the BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in 2027. ALSO READ: BJP 3.0: Who Is Deepak Mhaskey, The New IT Cell Head Replacing Amit Malviya After 11 Years? Who is Manpreet Singh Badal? Manpreet Singh Badal joined the BJP in January 2023 after leaving the Congress. Before joining the BJP, he served as the Finance Minister of Punjab. ALSO READ: BJP 3.0: Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje In Nitin Nabin's New Team; Deepak Mhaskey Replaces Amit Malviya As IT Cell Chief He is also the nephew of former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal. His appointment to a senior position in the BJP’s national organisation gives the party a prominent leader with deep political roots in Punjab a larger role at the national level.

Tarun Chugh Gets Additional Responsibility Tarun Chugh, who is already a National General Secretary of the BJP, has been given the additional responsibility of National Office In-charge. Chugh has been one of the BJP’s prominent organisational leaders associated with Punjab politics. His expanded role is significant as the party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections and seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery in the state. The appointments of Manpreet Singh Badal and Tarun Chugh give two prominent Punjab-linked leaders important responsibilities within the BJP’s central organisation. The move is expected to play a role in the party’s preparations for the upcoming electoral battle in Punjab.

BJP Strengthens Central Organisation Nitin Nabin has also announced several other key appointments as part of the BJP’s new national team. Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Vinod Tawde have been appointed to key positions as national general secretaries.

With these organisational changes, the BJP has sought to strengthen its national team while also giving greater prominence to leaders with significant political and organisational experience. For Punjab, the appointments of Manpreet Singh Badal and Tarun Chugh are particularly significant as the BJP prepares to expand its organisational and political presence ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.