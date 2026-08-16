A priest was allegedly assaulted in Kamalpur village under the Chhutmalpur police station area of Fatehpur, where his braid was forcibly cut, and his hair and eyebrows were clipped with a machine.

Brahmin organisations have also expressed anger over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. The victim has filed a complaint at the Fatehpur police station, seeking action against those responsible.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Horror: Man Rapes Minor Sister-In-Law Repeatedly, Wife Films Crime On Phone; Couple Arrested

Sushil Kumar Sharma, a resident of Halwana village, told police in his complaint that he works as a priest and also leases land in Kamalpur for farming. Balendra, a resident of Kamalpur, assists him with farming, due to which Sharma frequently visits his house.