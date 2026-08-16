- Priest in Fatehpur assaulted; braid cut, hair and eyebrows shaved.
- Viral video of incident sparked outrage among Brahmin organizations.
- Police filed complaint, legal action initiated against alleged attackers.
A priest was allegedly assaulted in Kamalpur village under the Chhutmalpur police station area of Fatehpur, where his braid was forcibly cut, and his hair and eyebrows were clipped with a machine.
Brahmin organisations have also expressed anger over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. The victim has filed a complaint at the Fatehpur police station, seeking action against those responsible.
ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Horror: Man Rapes Minor Sister-In-Law Repeatedly, Wife Films Crime On Phone; Couple Arrested
Sushil Kumar Sharma, a resident of Halwana village, told police in his complaint that he works as a priest and also leases land in Kamalpur for farming. Balendra, a resident of Kamalpur, assists him with farming, due to which Sharma frequently visits his house.
Public Outrage After Video Goes Viral
According to Sharma, he was sitting at Balendra's house at around 9 pm on July 29 when Kamalpur residents Naresh, Vijaypal, Babu and several other youths allegedly arrived and started abusing and assaulting him. The accused reportedly questioned why he was sitting at Balendra's house at night.
The victim alleged that the accused then forcibly cut his braid with a machine. They also cut his hair and eyebrows and allegedly threatened to kill him if he resisted. A video of the incident later went viral on the internet.
ALSO READ: Watch: Video Shows Noida District Hospital Guard Filling Syringes In Front Of Nurse; Both Suspended
Sharma said the incident caused him considerable social disrepute. He also claimed that threats from the accused prevented him from immediately informing the police. Later, he went to the Fatehpur police station and filed a complaint, demanding action against the accused.
However, the actual cause of the incident will become clear only after the police investigation. Brahmin organisations have expressed outrage after the incident came to light and demanded strict action against those responsible.
Police station in-charge Virendra Singh Rana said a report has been filed based on the complaint and legal action is being taken against the accused.
(With Jagran.com Inputs)