In a shocking incident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly killed his wife. The jawan had returned to his home on leave when he assaulted the wife identified as Rama. The woman later succumbed to the injuries at a hospital. The jawan tried to pass off the murder as an accident by saying that Rama had fallen from the roof.

The jawan, identified as Amarjit Singh, had returned to Hoshiarpur on August 13, as per a complaint by Rama's family. The complaint mentioned assault on Rama and later her death as a result of the injuries, NDTV reported.

Rama’s family was informed at around 4 am on August 14 that she had reportedly fallen from the roof and was rushed to a hospital. But by the time her relatives arrived at the hospital, they were told that she had already died.

Relatives later raised doubts over the circumstances surrounding Rama’s death after spotting multiple injury marks on her body. They alleged that she may have been assaulted before her death and claimed that the story of a fall from the roof was fabricated to conceal what had actually happened.

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Rama’s father, Ram Chand, further told police that his daughter had allegedly endured harassment and physical violence at the hands of her husband since their marriage.

The police have booked Amarjit Singh, along with his uncle Kuldeep Kuki and aunt Sonia. Amarjit has been taken into custody, while Kuldeep and Sonia are yet to be traced.

An investigation is underway. Station House Officer Harprem Singh stated that Rama’s body was given to the family after the post-mortem examination. The couple was married for the last 12 years and had two children.