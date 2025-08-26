- By Raju Kumar
CDS Anil Chauhan At Ran Samvad: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, while addressing a two-day conclave titled 'Ran Samvad' in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, asserted India's response to future security challenges must be unified, swift and decisive in view of technological advancement and rapidly changing nature of war-fighting across land, sea and air.
"At a time when the character of conflict is evolving rapidly across land, sea, air, cyber and space, our response must be unified, swift and decisive," said the Chief of Defence Staff, emphasising the need for greater synergy among the three services as part of preparations to enhance India's military might.
#WATCH | Mhow, MP: At the Ran Samvad, CDS General Anil Chauhan says, "...I hope this particular seminar, apart from technology, will also focus upon what kind of wars will happen in the future, the background for this. In my view, there are four essential trends that I foresee.… pic.twitter.com/HiU8gat2iC— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025
"The future battlefield does not recognise service boundaries. It demands joint thinking, joint planning and joint execution," he added.
CDS Calls For Greater Tri-Services Synergy
Calling for greater tri-services synergy, Gen Chauhan said, "We must prepare not just to fight together but also to think together." Jointmanship is no longer aspirational; it is the foundation of our ongoing transformation, he noted.
Sudarshan Chakra Project Vill Need Huge Tri-Services Efforts: CDS
The Chief of Defence Staff said the 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system will entail development of a robust infrastructure comprising a range of key tri-services military assets such as missiles and surveillance systems to create an impregnable strategic shield.
A "whole of the nation" approach will be required to develop the shield, he underscored. He also suggested that the Sudarshan Chakra will be on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome all-weather air defence system, known as a very effective missile shield.
