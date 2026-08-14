Census 2027: Ahead of the second phase of the census, the centre has released a list of 40 questions for the population enumeration phase of Census 2027. The list includes crucial details, including education qualification, caste, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The population enumeration is set to begin on September 1 in the snow-bound regions of the hilly states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The government stated that the residents of these regions will have an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31 before the beginning of the door-to-door visits. "For the conduct of the above Census, there shall be an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration," the notification read.

- Caste and religion: Information about the individual's caste, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, and religion. (As per the sources, the form will not include a detailed list of castes; only what people indicate will be recorded.)

- Personal and family details – name, parental details, marital status, age at marriage, spouse's name, nationality, mother tongue and other languages known

- Education and digital literacy – school/college details, education level, stream, and digital literacy status

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- Employment and work – working status during the past year, occupation, type of industry, job category, and whether the person is looking for work

- Migration – place of birth, last place of residence, reason for migration, and length of stay in the current location

- Health and family – COVID-19 vaccination location, disability

- Identification cards and bank accounts – Voter ID number, passport number, driving licence details, total number of bank accounts and mobile number.

As per the reports, the entire census will be completely digital. The centre has clarified that population enumeration in the rest of the country will begin next year.

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