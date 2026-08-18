The rescue and search operation at the under-construction THDC tunnel in Hat-Siyasain, Mayapur-Pipalkoti, concluded on Tuesday after the bodies of two more missing workers were recovered, taking the death toll in the August 13 accident to 10. The bodies were recovered by joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during an intensive search operation inside the tunnel. With the recovery of the two bodies, all three workers reported missing after the accident have now been accounted for.

SDRF team in-charge Inspector Karn Singh said the bodies of all three missing workers had been recovered and shifted to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar for necessary formalities and medical examination. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand's Deadly Tunnel History: Over 206 Dead In 2021 To Chamoli Incident On Aug 13, Have Any Lessons Been Learnt? "The bodies of all three missing persons have been recovered. Despite difficult and challenging conditions, the joint SDRF and NDRF teams continued the search operation with utmost alertness, courage and coordination," Singh said. The accident occurred on August 13 after a landslide-like event near the Birhi River triggered a heavy surge of water and debris, trapping workers inside the under-construction tunnel. According to the district administration, 12 workers were injured in the incident, of whom two have been discharged from hospital after treatment. Medical assistance was provided to the affected workers and their health was continuously monitored. Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Pawar said personnel from SDRF, NDRF, police and CISF worked continuously to complete the rescue operation. He said assistance from the Army and ITBP was sought on the first day following directions from the District Magistrate.

"All security agencies worked in close coordination to carry out the operation," Pawar told ANI. He said THDC and ACC would now undertake the removal of debris accumulated inside the tunnel under the supervision of the administration, with special attention to safety standards. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Rain Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dehradun, Nainital; Yellow Alert In Place For Chamoli, Tehri, Other Districts Pawar added that periodic safety inspections would be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future. The Garhwal Commissioner has also directed THDC and ACC to ensure appropriate compensation for the families of deceased and injured workers. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited the site and directed authorities to conduct the rescue operation on a war footing. A magisterial inquiry is being conducted by both the Central and Uttarakhand governments to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Congress leader Harikrishna Bhatt called for safety audits of ongoing projects and questioned the compensation announced for the victims. "A human life cannot be valued at merely Rs 4 lakh. Safety audits should have been conducted for all such ongoing projects," Bhatt told ANI. (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: ANI)