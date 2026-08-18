Chennai Power Cut Today: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced a shutdown in several areas in Chennai on Tuesday in view of maintenance works.

The feeders that will be impacted include - Pallavaram, Thiruvanmiyur, and Puzhal. The outage began at 9 am and will continue till 2 pm. TANGEDCO had advised residents to plan their day in advance to avoid inconvenience. Supply will be restored if works are completed ahead of schedule.