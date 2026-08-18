Chennai Power Cut Today: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced a shutdown in several areas in Chennai on Tuesday in view of maintenance works.
The feeders that will be impacted include - Pallavaram, Thiruvanmiyur, and Puzhal. The outage began at 9 am and will continue till 2 pm. TANGEDCO had advised residents to plan their day in advance to avoid inconvenience. Supply will be restored if works are completed ahead of schedule.
ALSO READ: Chennai Metro Update: Excavation For 650-Metre Tunnel Between Thiruvanmiyur-Indira Nagar To Begin Soon, May Go On For A Year
Chennai Power Cut Areas
Division: Pallavaram Zone
Affected Areas: Old Pallavaram, Dargah Road, GST Road, Zamin Pallavaram
9 AM - 2 PM
Division: Thiruvanmiyur Zone
Affected Areas: Thiruvanmiyur Zone Indira Nagar, Teachers Colony, LB Road, Kamaraj Avenue
9 AM - 2 PM
Division: Puzhal Zone
Affected Areas: Jawaharlal Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Padiyanallur, Bypass Road
9 AM - 2 PM
ALSO READ: 'If You Walk At Midnight, Harassment Will Happen': Chennai Cop Clashes With Woman Feeding Stray Dogs | Video
A supply cut was also announced on Monday amid the maintenance works. In its advisory, the authorities advised the residents to stay updated and plan their days accordingl. Most of the regions witnessed a power outage for seven hours between 9 am and 4 pm.
The affected areas included: Iyerpady, Valparai, Rottikadai, Attakatti, Waterfalls, Kurangumudi, Thaimudi, Shakalmudi, Chinnakallar, Periyakallar, Highforest, Solaiyarnagar, Mudis, Sinkona, Pannimadu, Manapalli, Kadamparai, water works, KB Gramam, Arachalur, Sivanmalai, Marudurai, Mill Feeder, Nathakadaiyur, and Kuttamalayam will experience a power cut.
Several areas in Olapalayam also faced power outages. The areas included: Viking and TRK, Jegathguru, SMB, VSM, RB woven, Chettipalayam feeder, Chapalayam, Kangeyam Salai, Mill Feeder, TRK, Sukkutipalayam, and Vellamadaipa.
In the Metro at Pattanam substation, areas including Pattanam , Pattanam pudur , Kamban Nagar , Noyal Nagar , Sathyanarayana Puram , Pallapalayam EB Office, Karavali Salai , Nakamanaikan Palayam , Kaveri Nagar , Kamatchi Puram faced a power cut.