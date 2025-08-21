A shocking incident unfolded at Guru Nanak School in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar, on Wednesday when a Class 9 student shot at his teacher after allegedly being scolded over homework. Earlier this week, Gangandeep Singh Kohli who teaches physics had slapped one of his students. On Wednesday, the same student packed a gun in his tiffin box and shot Kohli in the back, police said.

The victim, 40-year-old Gagan sustained a bullet wound to his shoulder and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed he is stable. Police said Singh had reprimanded the boy a day earlier for not completing his homework, which reportedly left the teenager “seething with rage.”

Student Showed No Remorse “I gave the right answer but still I was hit… that’s when I decided to take revenge,” the boy allegedly told police during questioning, according to Jagran.com. Investigators noted that the student, who was seated in the principal’s office after the incident on August 20, appeared calm and casual, showing neither fear nor regret. Officers remarked that minors usually panic after committing such a serious crime, but this boy’s behaviour was “completely different.”

He repeatedly insisted that he had thought his actions through. When asked what he would have done if other students were injured, he reportedly said he “did not think that far.” ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Traffic Restrictions Imposed As New Hebbal Flyover Loop Work Begins | Check Alternate Route Minor Had Planned Revenge According to police, the boy was so determined to take revenge for being slapped by his teacher that he failed to consider consequences or morality. Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been invoked, and further action is underway.

Initially, other students mistook the gunshot for firecrackers. Teachers too were unaware until Gagan Singh emerged clutching his bleeding shoulder. Father Has Criminal History Police sources revealed that several criminal cases are already registered against the student’s father, who did not appear at the school after the incident. The boy’s mother, however, rushed to the campus and demanded her son be handed over to her.

ALSO READ: Lucknow: Retired Soldier Reaches CM Yogi's Janata Darbar After Consuming Poison Over Harassment By Ghaziabad MLA What Happened? On Wednesday, the boy returned to school with a country-made pistol and shot at his teacher, causing panic among students and staff. Many children fled in fear while school authorities rushed Singh to hospital, as per TOI. “The bullet brushed past his shoulder. He is out of danger but remains under medical observation,” a doctor treating him said. The student fled the scene immediately after the attack. “We are probing how he gained access to a firearm and what pushed him to take such an extreme step. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Abhay Singh, SP Kashipur.

Bullet Lodged In Neck Doctors later revealed that the bullet had entered Singh’s shoulder from behind but did not pass through. An X-ray failed to locate it, but a CT scan showed the bullet lodged near his neck after deflecting off the scapula. Surgery will be performed to remove it.