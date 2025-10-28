Cyclone Montha Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the severe cyclonic storm Montha is expected to cause heavy rainfall across multiple districts of West Bengal through October 31.

Currently located over the west-central Bay of Bengal and moving in a north-northwest direction, Cyclone Montha is projected to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, according to a special IMD bulletin.

The Met department has issued an advisory warning fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast until Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is expected between Tuesday and Friday in several South Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad, the Met office added.

One or two places in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to get very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) on Friday, the Met said.

The severe cyclonic storm, which is likely to weaken gradually after landfall into a well-marked low pressure by Thursday, will bring heavy rainfall (7 to 12 cm) in all districts of north Bengal on Thursday and Friday, including Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, the IMD said.