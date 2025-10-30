In many Indian temples, wearing full clothing is mandatory, especially at religious sites. Visitors are expected to be fully covered and follow basic etiquette, a rule mostly emphasized for women. Reflecting this, the Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling, West Bengal, has introduced a new guideline: women are not allowed to wear mini-skirts or short dresses. Instead, the temple offers ghagras or long skirts for rent at a nominal fee. However, The order, however, has drawn criticism, with many questioning why there is no restriction on men wearing shorts.

Located near the iconic Observatory Hill near Chowrasta and surrounded by the Mall Road, the Mahakal Temple attracts both Indian and foreign tourists. Dignitaries visiting the Darjeeling Hills often offer puja at this revered shrine. According to The Indian Express, a new signboard states, “the temple has banned ‘ladies wearing short skirts/dress’ on its premises.” The decision was taken by the Mahakal Mandir Puja and Welfare Committee (MMPWC) after officials deemed that short dresses violated the sanctity of the temple.

“The Mahakal Mandir is a revered place of worship where people from across the world visit. People wearing short dresses and miniskirts do not complement the sanctity of the place,” said Meghraj Rai, president of MMPWC. Kishore Gazmer, the committee’s general secretary, added, “We are not against anyone’s choice of clothing, but at times it gets awkward, and we have received complaints. Other devotees have objected to such dresses.” To address the issue, rental ghagras and long skirts are now available at the temple’s donation counter. “Visitors can borrow them by paying Rs 100 as security. When they return the ghagras, Rs 75 is refunded and Rs 25 is the usage charge,” Gazmer explained.

The committee said that the proceeds would go toward welfare work. "We provide food and medicines to poor patients, including those with cancer and TB, and support the education of children from underprivileged families," Rai added. The order has sparked debate, with critics questioning why men wearing shorts face no restrictions. Gazmer said, "This system is on trial. We will review feedback and make further changes if needed." The temple houses idols of Hindu gods and goddesses as well as Lord Buddha. During Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to North Bengal on October 16 to oversee flood relief operations, she also visited the Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling and announced plans to construct a similar temple in Siliguri. "A big Mahakal temple will come up in the proposed convention centre in Siliguri. For this, a trust needs to be formed," Banerjee said.