In a hit-run case, A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a speeding BMW car in Delhi's Mehram Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon while she was crossing the road. The impact was severe, and the woman died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Jaiwanti, who worked as a house help. Police have apprehended the car driver.

Following the accident, locals gathered at the spot and blocked the road in protest, disrupting traffic movement in the area. Heavy police deployment, including paramilitary personnel, was made to maintain law and order.

According to police officers quoted by PTI, the accident took place around 12 noon when Jaiwanti was crossing the road at a zebra crossing to go for lunch.

She was hit by the speeding car while crossing the road. The impact was severe, and the woman died at the spot, police said.

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An official told PTI that a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated. The driver of the BMW allegedly involved in the accident was identified as 38-year-old Deepak, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli.

"We have apprehended the driver, and further investigation is in progress," he said.

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Traffic movement was affected near Terminal-3 (T-3) of the IGI Airport and adjoining areas on Tuesday after angry locals blocked a stretch of the road, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Due to a fatal road accident at Mehram Nagar, opposite Police Colony, the road stretch between NSG Red Light and T-3 is presently closed due to obstruction by local villagers.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

Traffic Alert – Mehram Nagar / T-3

Due to a fatal road accident at Mehram Nagar, opposite Police Colony, the road stretch between NSG Red Light and T-3 is presently closed due to obstruction by local villagers.

Traffic movement on the affected stretch is… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 11, 2026

"Traffic movement on the affected stretch is likely to remain slow/affected.

Commuters from Mahipalpur towards T-3 are advised to take the available alternate route via NH-48 Cut, Mahipalpur.

Traffic from T-3 towards T-1, Dhaula Kuan and Mahipalpur is being diverted at Dhaula Kuan Cut."