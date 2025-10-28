Crime News: People are still not able to believe that the recent Delhi acid attack was a fake incident, which was cooked up by a daughter-father duo to frame a family over a dispute. The case is conscience-shaking because soon after the news broke out, people started reacting and demanding justice for the girl and shaming the accused and their families.

How Did The Case Take A Shocking Turn? On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old second-year BCom student enrolled in DU's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board alleged that she had been attacked with acid by three men. She named the three as Jitender and his two accomplices, Ishan and Arman. However, during the probe, the Delhi Police said the girl and her father staged the crime. According to police, girl's father wanted revenge against a rape complaint. Akil Khan, the student's father, was nabbed on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing "acid" at her.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Officer’s Wife Draws Rs 37.54 Lakh Salary Without Working A Day; How Her Husband Helped Police had earlier found discrepancies in the student's statement and Jitender's location away from the crime spot. In a statement, police said that Jitender's wife had earlier accused the alleged victim's father, Akil Khan, of rape. The matter was reported at the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, but no written complaint was filed. The woman alleged that between 2021 and 2024, she worked in Akil Khan's socks factory, where Khan sexually assaulted her and blackmailed her with her private photos and videos.

Acid Attack In 2018? Also, Ishan and Arman, both distant relatives of the victim, the police said, are in Agra with their mother, Shabnam, a resident of Mangolpuri. According to the police, in 2018, Shabnam too accused Akil Khan of rape. That matter is still sub judice. It emerged that a long-standing dispute over a property in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri exists between the two families, the police said. The same year, Shabnam alleged an acid attack by Khan and got an FIR filed at the Mangolpuri Police Station.

Here Are Some Case In Which Women Staged Fake Cases Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: A few months ago, Sonam Raghuvanshi, a newlywed woman, gave a shocker after she emerged as her husband's killer. Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 23, 2025. Sonam murdered her husband with the help of her lover. Initially, it appeared to be a missing case, but the probe revealed the truth. She carried out the crime in a way so that it would look like an accidental death. Sonam plotted Raja's murder to continue an extramarital affair with Raj Kushwaha, a man employed by her family in Indore. Raja's body was thrown into the gorge in Meghalaya's Shillong.

ALSO READ: Delhi Horror: After Sonam, Muskan, Now Sushmita Kills Husband For Lover; Unimaginable Plot With 'Pills And Electrocution' Karan Dev Murder Case: In this case, a woman, Sushmita resident of Delhi's Dwarka, first killed her husband, Karan Dev, then attempted to give a colour of an electrocution incident to the crime. Days after the man's death by electrocution at his home, his wife and cousin were arrested, with police suspecting that the two had drugged the victim and killed him. Sushmita and her alleged lover, who is the son of Karan's uncle, were arrested following police probe. The police probe found that she allegedly drugged him by giving him sleeping pills before electrocuting him to death at his residence.

False Rape Case Against Father-In-Law: A Delhi court ordered the registration of a criminal case against a woman and her father for fabricating a gang rape charge against her husband and his father. The Tis Hazari court in May 2013, observed that while rape is a heinous crime, false allegations must also be dealt with firmly, as they cause immense humiliation to the accused.

False Pocso Case: A woman was fined Rs 1 lakh for filing a false complaint alleging sexual assault against her five-year-old daughter in November 2023. A Delhi court deprecated her for filing a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stating that it was a "blatant abuse of the law". The woman was accused of fabricating a sexual assault case involving her five-year-old daughter to settle a property dispute. (With PTI inputs)