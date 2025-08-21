Delhi-Bikaner Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways is gearing up to roll out a new Vande Bharat Express service connecting Delhi and Bikaner. The announcement comes as part of the government’s continued push to enhance semi-high-speed rail connectivity across the country, with Rajasthan being a key beneficiary. Currently, 150 Vande Bharat Express services are operational nationwide, with passenger demand consistently exceeding expectations.

The decision followed a request by the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, who met with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged the introduction of this route. Responding to the demand, Vaishnaw confirmed that the Delhi-Bikaner Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon.

At present, Rajasthan has eight Vande Bharat Express trains, ensuring connectivity between its major cities and beyond. These include:

- Train No. 20978 Chandigarh–Ajmer Vande Bharat Express

- Train No. 12461 Jodhpur–Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express

- Train No. 12462 Sabarmati–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express

- Train No. 20979 Udaipur–Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

- Train No. 20980 Jaipur–Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

- Train No. 20981 Udaipur–Agra Cantt Vande Bharat Express

- Train No. 20982 Agra Cantt–Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

The addition of the Delhi–Bikaner service will further expand this network, strengthening Rajasthan’s railway connectivity with the national capital.

ALSO READ: Rapido Fined Rs 10 Lakh By CCPA For Misleading Ads Promising 'Auto In 5 Minutes', 'Rs 50 Refund'

Delhi-Bikaner Vande Bharat Express: Check Features

The Vande Bharat Express has become popular for offering a faster, safer, and more comfortable alternative to conventional trains. Some of its key features include:

- Equipped with KAVACH, India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system.

- Designed for speeds of 180 kmph with an operating speed of 160 kmph.

- Air-conditioning units with UV-C lamp based disinfection.

- Semi-permanent couplers for jerk-free travel.

ALSO READ: Bihar News: Patna-Purnia Expressway Declared National Expressway; To Cut Travel Time To 3 Hours | Check Route, Key Areas, Other Details

- Automatic plug doors and fully sealed wider gangways.

- Enhanced comfort, including CCTVs, emergency alarms, talk-back units, and improved fire safety systems.

- Specially designed lavatories for Divyangjan passengers.

- Driver-guard communication with voice recording and crash-hardened memory.

- Remote monitoring system for real-time coach condition updates.