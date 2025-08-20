Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at her Civil Lines residence during 'Jan Sunwai' on Wednesday. Reacting to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident. After the incident, the accused was arrested by police. Police launched an investigation into the matter.

"A mishap happened during Jan Sunwai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details," the Delhi BJP said. Rekha Gupta Might Have Suffered Head Injury: Sachdeva "During Jan Sunwai, the CM was listening to grievances of people. A man came forward and tried to hand over some document to the CM. He suddenly grabbed the CM's hand and tried to pull her. She might have suffered head injury. There was commotion at the place. The person was nabbed by people present at the spot. The police is investigating about the background of the person. The CM is stable; doctors have examined her. She is in a shock. The CM is a strong woman. She said she is committed to continue her work."

NDTV reported that the accused said to be in his 30s, approached the CM and attacked her. #WATCH | Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai | Shailendra Kumar says, "I had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over sewer. When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong..." pic.twitter.com/dVIJhz6ipD — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025 The CM's security personnel promptly reacted and arrested him. Later, she was rushed to the hospital. The top officials of Delhi Police also arrived at her residence. Ex-Delhi CM Atishi Condemns Attack On Gupta Delhi LoP and AAP leader Atishi, reacting to the incident said, "The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the chief minister is completely safe."

If CM Is Not Safe, How Common Woman Will Be, Asks Congress On an attack on the Delhi CM, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"