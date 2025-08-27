Yamuna Flood Threat: The authorities in Delhi remained on alert as the Yamuna river continued to flow near the danger mark in the national capital. The government official heightened alert in vulnerable areas. On Wednesday, the visuals from the Old Yamuna Bridge show that the water level is about to touch the red "danger level" marking. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. The Yamuna's water level stood at 204.61 metres at 9 am on Wednesday.

The water level of the Yamuna river reached 204.61 metres at the Old Railway Bridge this morning, remaining above the warning mark of 204.50 metres for the second consecutive day.

The Central Water Commission alerted that the river is likely to cross the danger mark by Wednesday evening, advising officers to keep a vigil in their respective areas.

The government instructed officials to take necessary action, such as warning people residing near the river embankments and making arrangements to shift them to safer places.

The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.3 metres and evacuation starts at 206 metres.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. It is forecast that the water level may increase further," an official from the central flood room said.