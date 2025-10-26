To enhance inter-terminal connectivity, a new metro station is planned as part of the upcoming Golden Line, which will enhance connectivity between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. Of the three terminals at Delhi airport, which is also the country's busiest, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 are close by, while Terminal 1 is a few kilometres away.

"The Golden Line was earlier supposed to come up to the Aerocity. We have convinced the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) to extend it up to T1. So, that will actually act as one of the metro lines which will connect from T1 to Aerocity, and from Aerocity, we have got the airport line,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

Currently, the Airport Express Line or the Orange Line connects the T3 with New Delhi Railway Station. Meanwhile, the T1 is connected with the Magenta Line. However, there is no direct connectivity between T1 and T3, thereby making the line important for swift connectivity.

According to Jaipuriar, work is underway to create an integrated station at Aerocity. This is possible because the location already has Airport Metro Line connectivity, and the new station will be part of the Golden Line. "RRTS (Regional Railway Transport Service) is coming to the Aerocity, and even one of the APM (Automated People Mover) stations is supposed to be located there as per the current layout. So, it will be an integrated station... a multi-modal connectivity," he added.

The Golden Line or the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor is currently under construction. The metro rail project is part of Phase IV. Additionally, DIAL is also planning to introduce an air train to provide seamless connectivity between T1 and the other two terminals, T2 and T3.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, is operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. The airport, which has three terminals and four runways, currently can handle more than 100 million passengers annually, making it the busiest airport in the country. (With inputs from PTI)