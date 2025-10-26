- By Supratik Das
A heated exchange has erupted between far-right activist Laura Loomer and journalist Mehdi Hasan over US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks targeting New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. The row highlights ongoing tensions surrounding race, religion, and political discourse in the United States.
JD Vance Criticised for Mocking Mamdani’s Remarks
The controversy began after JD Vance, married to Indian-origin attorney Usha Vance, publicly mocked Mamdani’s recounting of post-9/11 discrimination against Muslims in New York. Mamdani, speaking at an event outside a Bronx mosque, shared the experiences of his community, saying, “My aunt stopped taking the subway after September 11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab.” He also mentioned advice he received to downplay his faith upon entering politics, reflecting the subtle pressures Muslim Americans face.
Journalist Mehdi Hasan, of Indian descent and born in the UK, criticised Vance on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Imagine being married to a Brown woman and having mixed-race kids and then publicly mocking other Brown people as they talk publicly and emotionally about their experience of racism. Vance is just a bad person.”
Laura Loomer Enters the Fray
Far-right activist Laura Loomer responded sharply, defending Vance and taking issue with Hasan’s comments. She emphasised that Vance’s wife, Usha, is Hindu, not Muslim. “JD Vance’s wife isn’t a Muslim. If she was, he never would have been Vice President because MAGA isn’t going to ever support a Muslim being in the White House,” Loomer wrote. She further added, “Do you think Hindus and Muslims are the same? Usha Vance is an accomplished Hindu American. Our problem isn’t with brown people. It’s with Islam.”
The dispute escalated after Loomer previously told Hasan to “go back to the Islamic country” he hailed from, prompting Hasan to clarify, “India is where my parents were born and it is not an ‘Islamic country’. You have the knowledge, intellect, and IQ of a very small (and angry) child.”
India is where my parents were born and it is not an ‘Islamic country’. You have the knowledge, intellect, and IQ of a very small (and angry) child. https://t.co/kFoCF6zJFg— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 29, 2025
This clash comes amid broader discussions on religious tolerance and diversity in US politics. Vance’s mockery of Mamdani has sparked criticism from progressive voices who see it as insensitive to the historical and ongoing discrimination faced by Muslim Americans. Meanwhile, Loomer’s defence has reignited debates over the role of religion in political eligibility and MAGA-aligned politics.