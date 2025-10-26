A heated exchange has erupted between far-right activist Laura Loomer and journalist Mehdi Hasan over US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks targeting New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. The row highlights ongoing tensions surrounding race, religion, and political discourse in the United States.

JD Vance Criticised for Mocking Mamdani’s Remarks The controversy began after JD Vance, married to Indian-origin attorney Usha Vance, publicly mocked Mamdani’s recounting of post-9/11 discrimination against Muslims in New York. Mamdani, speaking at an event outside a Bronx mosque, shared the experiences of his community, saying, “My aunt stopped taking the subway after September 11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab.” He also mentioned advice he received to downplay his faith upon entering politics, reflecting the subtle pressures Muslim Americans face.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan, of Indian descent and born in the UK, criticised Vance on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Imagine being married to a Brown woman and having mixed-race kids and then publicly mocking other Brown people as they talk publicly and emotionally about their experience of racism. Vance is just a bad person.”

Laura Loomer Enters the Fray Far-right activist Laura Loomer responded sharply, defending Vance and taking issue with Hasan’s comments. She emphasised that Vance’s wife, Usha, is Hindu, not Muslim. “JD Vance’s wife isn’t a Muslim. If she was, he never would have been Vice President because MAGA isn’t going to ever support a Muslim being in the White House,” Loomer wrote. She further added, “Do you think Hindus and Muslims are the same? Usha Vance is an accomplished Hindu American. Our problem isn’t with brown people. It’s with Islam.”