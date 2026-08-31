Delhi Playschool Horror: A three-year-old boy was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted at a play school in Delhi's Jaffrabad region, leading to a massive controversy. The father of the victim has alleged that the boy was being tortured for several days, causing severe injuries. He further asserted that the CCTV footage has verified the assault, further demanding strong action against the school management.

'Felt Dizzy, Vomitted' Navneet Chaudhary, father of the victim, alleged that his son felt dizzy and began vomiting on August 18 upon returning from school. The doctors, upon examining his condition, stated that the victim's eardrums in both ears were swollen and on the verge of rapturing. He further accused the school management of not providing concrete information regarding the violence.

However, the boy was seen tied up to a chair and mercilessly beaten by an attendant in the CCTV footage of August 18. "He was kept tied up and subjected to continuous torture, constantly beaten, kicked, and having his ears pulled violently… I hold the management, the owners, and the principal responsible for this as well… When you monitor the CCTV footage daily, do not you have a duty to actually look at what is happening to the children?" Chaudhary was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

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"I want action taken against all of them because the management is entirely at fault here; they played a major role in this… The caretaker involved has been arrested, but the other teachers are not available; they have fled or absconded. Regardless, I want action to be taken as soon as possible," the victim's father stated.