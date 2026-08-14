The Special Staff team of the South District Police in Delhi has busted an international drug smuggling gang. The team arrested four Nepalese nationals and seized 106.250 kilograms of high-quality charas, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 109 crore. The gang transported charas consignments from across the border to a warehouse in Wazirabad, Delhi, from where they were supplied across Delhi and the NCR.

According to the police, on June 29, information was received about Nepali nationals involved in supplying charas in Delhi and the NCR. Acting on the information, the Special Staff team traced their activities and raided a house in Kotla Mubarakpur, where three accused, Bharat Thapa, Govind Budha, and Jyoti Pun Magar, were arrested. A total of 8.598 kilograms of charas was recovered from them.

ALSO READ: Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Two Brothers With High-Grade 'OG' Cannabis Ahead Of New Year An FIR was subsequently registered at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station. During interrogation, the three accused revealed the names of Binmaya and Roshni as their suppliers. A detailed investigation using technical surveillance, financial analysis, and local intelligence led police to Roshni Magar, who was operating a large storage and distribution centre in Wazirabad, Delhi.

"The South District Police has busted a major international drug syndicate that was operating across India and Nepal, with narcotics being smuggled into India from Nepal. Four Nepalese nationals have been arrested in connection with the case. So far, we have recovered 106 kg of high-quality charas, with an estimated market value of around Rs 100 crore," IANS quoted Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar.

Delhi: Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar says, "Delhi Police's South District Police has dismantled a very large syndicate. Four Nepalese citizens have been arrested, and approximately 106 kilograms of high-quality charas has been recovered, with a market… pic.twitter.com/qEOG7tjGqY — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2026 Drugs Worth Crores Recovered The team raided the storage centre on August 12 and arrested Roshni. Police recovered 97.652 kilograms of high-quality charas packed in 13 plastic bags, along with a mixing machine and packaging material. ALSO READ: Delhi: Former International Wrestler, One Other Arrested For Smuggling Charas Worth Rs 10 Lakh

During interrogation, Roshni Magar revealed that she was part of the distribution network involving Bharat Thapa, Govind Budha, and Jyoti Pun Magar. After their arrest, she left India and went to Nepal. She recently returned to India, believing that the matter had calmed down, and resumed her activities. According to police, a total of 106.250 kilograms of charas has been recovered so far, with an estimated value of Rs 109 crore. Further investigation into the case is underway.