Jagran Correspondent, Delhi: The residents of the Janakpuri Assembly constituency in West Delhi have been dealing with severe issues due to the blockage of sewers for the past six months. The overflow of sewer has left foul-smelling, dirty water on the streets, leading to inconveniences for at least 500 families of Shiv Nagar Colony. The residents have been passing through the waterlogged street for the past few months. The accumulation of dirty water has also led to fear of serious diseases among the locals.

'Multiple Issues Due To Waterlogging' The local residents, while providing details, stated that the situation has worsened during the monsoon due to a surge in water level. They further stated that there is also a risk of mosquitoes breeding in the long-stagnant water, adding that multiple diseases, including dengue and malaria, could spread. The locals also stated that Shivnagar has long been a dengue-prone area, and the waterlogging has increased their worries.

ALSO READ: Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Student From UP Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus; Driver And Conductor Arrested "Dirty water has been accumulating in the streets for six months. Mosquitoes are thriving, and families here are worried about dengue," a local resident was quoted as saying by Jagran. As per the local residents, the problem has not been solved despite repeated complaints to the concerned authorities and the public representatives. They further stated that children, the elderly, and the women pass through the slippery road, leading to the concerns.

No Solid Action Taken: Locals "I haven't seen such a dire situation in 40 years. We've been buying water for a year and a half, yet the administration isn't solving the problem," another resident was quoted as saying. The locals also claimed that they approached local MLA Ashish Sood, water minister Parvesh Verma and the Chief Minister's Office regarding the problem of sewer and drinking water; however, no concrete action has been taken yet.

"Despite living amidst large buildings, we don't have access to clean water. We have to wade through dirty water every day to reach home," another local stated. ALSO READ: 'Eardrums Swollen, Vomited': Father Recalls 3-Year-Old's Assault At Delhi Playschool; Seeks Action Against Management