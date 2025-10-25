Delhi New Flyovers: In a bid to ease congestion in West and Northwest Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to construct three flyovers, with feasibility studies worth over Rs 10 crore set to begin soon.

The project is a part of the Delhi government’s broader initiative to decongest key stretches in the national capital, burdened by heavy traffic. “Tenders have been floated for all three projects,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

First Flyover From Kanjhawala Chowk To Mangolpuri

- Of the three flyovers, the first flyover will be built from Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri along the Outer Ring Road, connecting the newly inaugurated Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).

- The 10-kilometre stretch will include three traffic signals at Kanjhawala Chowk, Sector-22 Rohini (Begumpur), Y-Block Mangolpuri, and the Pathar Market crossing.

- The feasibility study for this flyover is estimated to cost Rs 3.4 crore, and the detailed project report (DPR) must be submitted to PWD within six months.

Second Flyover From Keshopur Depot To Haidepur

- The proposed flyover will connect Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur along the Outer Ring Road, covering a distance of approximately 17.5 kilometres.

- A detailed study of the entire stretch will be carried out, including mapping of all buildings, details on encroachments, the number of trees, signage, road features and other permanent structures that are in the area of this project.

- The consultant will assess the number of trees to be felled and identify those that can be saved through transplantation.

- A cost-benefit analysis will evaluate the project’s economic, environmental, and social impacts, as mentioned in the tender documents.

- The feasibility study for the project is estimated to cost Rs 5.6 crore.

Third Flyover From Sagarpur To Mayapuri Chowk

- The third proposed flyover will connect Sagarpur to Mayapuri Chowk, covering a distance of approximately 4.3 kilometres.

- The proposed alignment lies adjacent to the boundary wall of the Tihar Jail complex, posing design and security challenges.

(With PTI Inputs)