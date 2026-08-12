Delhi Rail Parcel Ban: Security at railway stations has been beefed up ahead of Independence Day celebrations with passengers and their luggage being thoroughly checked. To avoid any disruptions in security arrangements, it has been decided to temporarily suspend parcel service from Delhi railway stations. Bookings of registered newspapers and magazines will be permitted after completing all commercial formalities and following security protocols.

ALSO READ: MP Railway News: Hisar-Tirupati Express via Bhopal To Add Additional AC Coach Amid Raksha Bandhan Rush Which Items Are Banned? All types of parcel handling activities (handling of leased SLRs, VPs and demand VPs) are prohibited at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla railway stations from August 12 to August 15. Parcel godowns and platforms will remain free of parcel items

At all of the above stations, both inbound and outbound traffic, including leased SLRs and VPs (including demand VPs), is prohibited. This means that no parcels will be dispatched from here, nor will parcels arriving from other stations be unloaded. Passengers may only carry personal belongings in their coach.

ALSO READ: Bihar Railways News: Dumka-Rampurhat Doubling, Bypass Line Approved; Check How It Will Boost Connectivity Security Beefed Up In India Ahead Of Independence Day Security agencies across India are on high alert ahead of Independence Day after intelligence inputs warned of possible attempts by Pakistan-backed elements to carry out an attack in India. Officials said Pakistan’s ISI could try to exploit the heavy security focus around the August 15 celebrations. The government has increased security along both the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.

Punjab, J&K And Delhi Under Focus Security agencies are currently keeping a close watch on Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi. However, officials said carrying out a major attack in these areas would be difficult because of the tight security arrangements already in place. They have also warned that the ISI could try to divert the attention of Indian security agencies by creating false alarms.

“There are several intercepts that suggest that a big attack is being planned in Delhi or Kashmir. Many such intelligence inputs are generally not actionable in nature. This is a deliberate strategy to divert attention, while in reality, an attack would be planned elsewhere,” an official said.