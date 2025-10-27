A female doctor at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi was allegedly assaulted by a man who pretended to be an Army officer. The suspect, identified as Aarav from Chhatarpur, Delhi, worked as a delivery person but posed online as a Lieutenant to approach the doctor via Instagram.

According to the NDTV report, police reports said that after chatting for a few days, the two exchanged phone numbers and continued their conversations on WhatsApp. Aarav claimed he was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir and even sent images showing himself in an Army uniform. Earlier this month, he reportedly traveled to Delhi, visited the doctor's residence in Masjid Moth, and allegedly drugged her food before committing the assault.

According to the DTV report, the doctor regained consciousness and filed a complaint with Safdarjung Enclave Police Station on October 16. Police arrested Aarav after conducting raids at multiple locations in Chhatarpur. During questioning, he admitted to buying an Army uniform to mislead the doctor.

This incident follows another alarming case in Maharashtra’s Satara district, where a female doctor from Beed, posted at a district hospital, died by suicide last week. In her notes, she accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of repeated sexual assault over five months and alleged harassment by another man, Prashant Bankar.

Badane surrendered at Phaltanpur Rural Police Station, while Bankar had been apprehended earlier. The doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town. These two cases have sparked renewed concern over the safety and protection of medical professionals in India.