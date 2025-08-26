Delhi SSC Protest: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman S Gopalakrishnan reacted to the protests led by students, saying that allegations that wrong questions were set by the agency are false. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he expressed confidence that the Commission will conduct its recruitment examinations in a fair and transparent manner in the future.

"I would only say this to students that the exam should be fair and transparent. To avoid malpractices, we are implementing changes. It is SSC's responsibility to conduct the exam. There are four agencies involved, each playing an important role. If any agency has shortcomings, we will take action against them. We have also received some complaints stating that questions were incorrect due to the involvement of some agency. However, this is not correct because questions come from different sources. I am confident that in the future, exams will be conducted smoothly," said Gopalakrishnan.

"I would just like to say that conducting exams is primarily SSC's responsibility. It is not just one agency but four different agencies… pic.twitter.com/5tKajuKFxD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025 Four Agencies Involve In Examination Process: SSC Chairman Gopalakrishnan said four different agencies are involved in the examination process, each with a significant role. He asserted that there were four agencies involved, each playing an important role. Action will be taken if any foul play is found, Gopalakrishnan added. Gopalakrishnan On SSC Aspiratns ' Concerns Addressing the concerns raised by the protesting students about errors in the question papers, he said, "We have also received some complaints stating that questions were incorrect due to the involvement of some agency. However, this is not correct because questions come from different sources."

The Chairman assured candidates that the Commission is committed to ensuring a smooth examination process in the future. "I am confident that in the future, exams will be conducted smoothly," the SSC Chairman said. Police, Students Clash At Ramlila Maidan Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday denied allegations that force was used against SSC aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan, saying the demonstration was allowed to be held peacefully during the permitted hours and only 40 protestors were detained after they refused to disperse.