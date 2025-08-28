Delhi Weather: The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi once again breached the danger mark on Thursday. Visuals from the Old Iron Bridge (Loha Pul) showed the water flowing above the 205.33 metres marked as the danger level. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions in Delhi during the next few days. The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm with rain alert for the national capital until August 31.

The water level was already above the danger mark on Wednesday. The water level flowed at 205.39 m at 9 pm, as per news agency ANI. For Yamuna, a warning is issued at 204.50 m while the danger mark is at 205.33 metres. Relief and evacuation measures are initiated at 206 m. The rising water level of the Yamuna is due to the relentless rain in the national capital over the past few days.

Relief Camps Set Up In Mayur Vihar Flood relief camps were set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Wednesday. "These tents are set up for living...People living inside their homes near the river will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," Ashok, a resident of Mayur Vihar, told ANI.

Meanwhile, amid continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh-Manali Highway has been closed due to a landslide in Banala. While Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts are under a red alert, a yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on August 28. A similar alert is in place for Shimla and Mandi on August 29.