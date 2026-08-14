- Light rain expected in Delhi on Independence Day.
- IMD predicts cloudy skies with intermittent showers.
- Pleasant weather for Red Fort celebrations anticipated.
State Bureau, New Delhi: Delhi is expected to see cloudy skies and light rain on Independence Day, August 15. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), overcast conditions will persist throughout the day, and several spells of light rain may occur at different times.
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Light Rain Between 4 AM And 9 AM
According to the IMD, there is a 70 per cent chance of light rain, around 5 mm, between 4 AM and 6 AM. This is expected to turn into a drizzle of about 2 to 3 mm between 6 AM and 9 AM, with a 60 per cent chance of rain.
Weather During Independence Day Celebrations
A brief break from the rain, along with slight humidity, is likely during the main ceremony and flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort.
Afternoon And Evening Forecast
This could be followed by another spell of light rain, up to 3 mm, in the afternoon and evening, with a 60 per cent chance of rain.
Impact On Celebrations
People attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort can expect pleasant weather along with light rain throughout the day.
Delhi Weather Today
Rain continued across the national capital on Friday. Light to moderate rain was recorded in several areas along with humidity. The maximum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below normal, while the minimum recorded was 27.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal. Humidity levels ranged between 62 per cent and 98 per cent.
The city recorded 5.8 mm of rainfall until 5:30 PM, with Pusa receiving 15.0 mm, followed by Palam and Mayur Vihar at 8.0 mm each, Aya Nagar at 3.5 mm, Lodhi Road at 3.2 mm, Ridge at 1.8 mm, and Rajghat at 0.8 mm.
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Weather Outlook
Rain activity across Delhi is forecast to continue until August 20. According to the latest weather forecast, maximum temperatures are expected to stay under 35 degrees Celsius during this period.