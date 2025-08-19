Delhi Woman Murder: A sensational murder case was reported in Delhi. Delhi Police on Tuesday said a 47-year-old painter and his two associates were arrested for killing his wife over suspicion of infidelity. The prime accused, identified as Shabab Ali, with help of his three associates, killed his wife by administering sleeping pills laced with poison over suspicion of infidelity. The fourth accused was on the run.

According to the police, they secretly buried the body in a graveyard in South Delhi. Shabab, who is a painter from Mehrauli, planned to kill his wife with his friends. Shabad's two associates are identified as Tanveer Khan, 25, a painter from Bihar's Araria district, and Shahrukh Khan, 28, an electrician from Chandanholla. The duo were also arrested.

The police said one more accused is on the run, and efforts are underway to trace him. ALSO READ: Satara Horror: Drunk Auto Driver Drags Woman Cop For 120 Metres After She Asks Him To... | Video The Victim Was Mother Of Two Kids Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the victim, 30, was a mother of two children. She was reported missing on August 10 by one of her friends. On the basis of the complaint, the Mehrauli Police registered a case.

How Police Cracked The Case Police succeeded in solving the murder case after examining the technical surveillance and CCTV camera footage. They revealed that the woman was seen being transported in an unconscious state in a car with her husband and others.