- By Raju Kumar
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Satara News: A heart-wrenching video emerged from Maharashtra's Satara in which a woman cop is seen being dragged by an autorickshaw. According to an NDTV report, the driver of the autorickshaw was drunk and he attacked her because she attempted to stop him.
The police personnel was on duty in uniform when the auto dragged her over 100 meters. The victim was identified as Bhagyashree Jadhav.
She was performing her duty at a crossing in the city when she asked driver Devraj Kale to stop for a check. In an attempt to escape, he drove the vehicle while the policeman clung to it.
Satara: Woman cop dragged by drunk auto driver. pic.twitter.com/Zf38EyIr0r— Viral Info (@3Chandrayaan) August 19, 2025
Locals Rescue Policewoman
Since it was a busy market area, locals ran after the autorikshaw, shouting to stop, but the driver turned ears deaf. Somehow, the locals managed to stop the vehicle and rescue Jadhav. They thrashed him and handed him over to the police. Jadav suffered injuries in the incident. They took her to a nearby hospital.
Speeding Truck Rams Into Vehicles, 2 Killed, 1 Injured
Earlier on July 30, two persons on a motorcycle were killed, and a four-wheeler driver sustained critical injuries after a truck rammed into five vehicles on a highway on the Pune-Satara Highway. The incident took place after the speeding truck veered from its course, entered the opposite lane and rammed into approaching vehicles.
The victims were identified as Prathmesh Mahadev Redekar (32) and Divyam Sunil Nikam (31). They died after the truck crashed into their two-wheeler, according to police. The truck was going towards Satara. As it was moving at a high speed, the driver seemed to have lost control and the heavy vehicle crossed over the opposite Satara-Pune lane and first hit a container vehicle, then a jeep and later rammed into two motorcycles, an official said.
(With PTI inputs)