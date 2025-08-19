Satara News: A heart-wrenching video emerged from Maharashtra's Satara in which a woman cop is seen being dragged by an autorickshaw. According to an NDTV report, the driver of the autorickshaw was drunk and he attacked her because she attempted to stop him.

The police personnel was on duty in uniform when the auto dragged her over 100 meters. The victim was identified as Bhagyashree Jadhav.

She was performing her duty at a crossing in the city when she asked driver Devraj Kale to stop for a check. In an attempt to escape, he drove the vehicle while the policeman clung to it.

Satara: Woman cop dragged by drunk auto driver. pic.twitter.com/Zf38EyIr0r — Viral Info (@3Chandrayaan) August 19, 2025

Locals Rescue Policewoman

Since it was a busy market area, locals ran after the autorikshaw, shouting to stop, but the driver turned ears deaf. Somehow, the locals managed to stop the vehicle and rescue Jadhav. They thrashed him and handed him over to the police. Jadav suffered injuries in the incident. They took her to a nearby hospital.

