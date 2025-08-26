Delhi-NCR Weather Today: The national capital woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, offering much-needed relief from the lingering monsoon humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded around 13 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours and can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. A yellow alert has been issued for Gurugram and Faridabad.

However, the downpour may disrupt flight operations and cause waterlogging, potentially affecting road traffic. In response, several airlines have issued advisories for passengers to stay updated on flight schedules and plan accordingly. The IMD has forecast cloudy skies for Tuesday, with one or two spells of light rain expected in various parts of the city. Temperatures are likely to range from a minimum of around 22 Degree Celsius to a maximum between 30 and 32 Degree Celsius.

VIDEO | Light rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/x0fFR3PlNm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2025 Delhi Travel Advisory IndiGo Airlines has issued an advisory urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Travel Advisory



🌦️ It is a rainy start in #Delhi, with gentle showers expected throughout the day.



Though conditions are not severe, some roads may be slower than usual. If you are flying today, we suggest checking your flight status and setting out early.



Delhi Weather Forecast 26 August: Thunderstorms with rain are expected. Daytime temperatures will hover around 31 Degree Celsius, dropping to 22 Degree Celsius at night. Humidity remains high.



27 August: Continued chances of thunderstorms and rain, with temperatures reaching 33 Degree Celsius during the day and 23 Degree Celsius at night. Conditions will stay humid. 28 August: Rain and thunderstorms are forecast. The mercury may rise to 34 Degree Celsius during the day and fall to 24 Degree Celsius overnight. Humidity levels remain elevated. #WATCH | Delhi | Yamuna river continues to flow close to the danger mark.



Drone visuals from Loha Pul. pic.twitter.com/dRtUHv7CsR — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025 29 August: More thunderstorms with rain are predicted. Expect a high of 33 Degree Celsius and a low of 24 Degree Celsius, with a persistently moist atmosphere. 30 August: Rain or thundershowers are likely. Temperatures will range between 33 Degree Celsius (day) and 23 Degree Celsius (night), with continued humidity.