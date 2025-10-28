- By ANI
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been selected for the esteemed ICI Awards 2025, presented by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Chennai.
The recognition falls under the "Outstanding Prestressed Concrete Structure in the Country Award" category for the corridor connecting Maujpur to Majlis Park.
This award will be formally conferred upon DMRC during the quinquennial conference ACECON, scheduled to be held in December 2025 in Hyderabad.
The Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor is a key component of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion and serves as an extension of the existing Pink Line. Upon completion, it will mark a significant milestone by becoming India's first circular ring metro line, enhancing connectivity and urban mobility across the capital.
Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched 'DMRC Pay powered by BHIM', introducing a seamless UPI payment feature within the Delhi Metro Sarthi app in collaboration with NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL).
This initiative enables commuters to purchase tickets quickly and securely with a single click, eliminating the need for external payment gateways. Integrated with BHIM Vega.
In the X post, the DMRC said, "In a significant step towards digital convenience and cashless commuting, Delhi Metro today launched 'DMRC Pay powered by BHIM', a native UPI payment experience within the Delhi Metro Sarthi app, in partnership with NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL)."
"This feature allows commuters to make swift and secure ticket purchases with a single click, eliminating the need for external payment gateways. DMRC's integration with BHIM Vega allows commuters to register UPI IDs, link bank accounts or RuPay cards, and make seamless payments within the DMRC app," it added.
"This makes DMRC the first public sector entity to implement next-gen UPI solutions, enhancing convenience for millions of commuters," it further said.
According to the DMRC, "In addition to the UPI ticketing, the Delhi Metro Sarthi app has also offered ticket booking for the following: Jai Hind Sound and Light Show' at Red Fort, featuring two daily shows with 50 seats each, no extra convenience fee. The show presents a dramatic account of India's history from the 17th century to the present day."
