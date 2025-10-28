The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been selected for the esteemed ICI Awards 2025, presented by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Chennai.

The recognition falls under the "Outstanding Prestressed Concrete Structure in the Country Award" category for the corridor connecting Maujpur to Majlis Park.

This award will be formally conferred upon DMRC during the quinquennial conference ACECON, scheduled to be held in December 2025 in Hyderabad.

The Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor is a key component of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion and serves as an extension of the existing Pink Line. Upon completion, it will mark a significant milestone by becoming India's first circular ring metro line, enhancing connectivity and urban mobility across the capital.