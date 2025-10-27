- By Shubham Bajpai
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 09:59 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule of phase II of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in 12 states and union territories on Monday.
The poll rolls revision is taking place after almost 20 years, and according to the poll body, the upcoming phase will cover 51 crore voters across these states.
The exercise will start with the printing of the enumerating forms and training, after which the BLOs and BLAs will reach out to the voters to verify their names.
Following this, a draft roll will be published and a claim or objection period will start, before final rolls will be published.
As the exercise directly concerns the voters, citizens must know about the process of SIR and how they have to be prepared so that their names do not get deleted.
Here's the enumeration form
Step-by-step guide for voters
1. After the printing of the enumeration forms and training of BLOs, the forms will be given to the existing voters. The voters will get the forms at their doorsteps as BLOs have been directed to conduct the enumeration process by visiting house-to-house.
The voters must always be prepared with any of the 12 documents as they have to fill the enumeration forms and return them to the BLOs within a month, between November 4 and December 4.
2. Initially, voters will have to verify whether their names appear on the 2003 voter list or not. If yes, they only need to fill enumeration form and not submit any additional documents.
3. In case their names are not on the 2003 list, they should attempt to find their parents' names. If found, the voters need to fill out the enumeration form and provide only proof of identity. No proof of citizenship will be required in such a case.
4. In case the names of the parents are also missing from the list. The ERO will determine the eligibility of such voters based on the listed valid documents.
5. The voters must know that Aadhaar is included in the list of indicative documents but it is only a proof of identity and not a proof of date of birth or domicile.
6. For those voters who are unavailable at their mentioned address or there is a delay in matching and linking, the BLOs will visit three times to ensure no voter is left out.
7. Once the enumeration process is complete, the draft roll will be published, and notices will be sent to those whose names could not be matched or linked to the 2003 rolls.
8. After this, a hearing phase will start from December 9 to January 31, during which the indicative document submitted by voters will be verified by EROs and AEROs.