The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule of phase II of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in 12 states and union territories on Monday.

The poll rolls revision is taking place after almost 20 years, and according to the poll body, the upcoming phase will cover 51 crore voters across these states.

The exercise will start with the printing of the enumerating forms and training, after which the BLOs and BLAs will reach out to the voters to verify their names.

Following this, a draft roll will be published and a claim or objection period will start, before final rolls will be published.

As the exercise directly concerns the voters, citizens must know about the process of SIR and how they have to be prepared so that their names do not get deleted.

Here's the enumeration form

Step-by-step guide for voters

1. After the printing of the enumeration forms and training of BLOs, the forms will be given to the existing voters. The voters will get the forms at their doorsteps as BLOs have been directed to conduct the enumeration process by visiting house-to-house.