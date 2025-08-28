Stray Dog Feeding: Days after the Supreme Court issued its directive on stray dogs, a resident of Greater Faridabad’s Sector-86, Divya Nayak, has been fined Ra 1.25 lakh by the local RWA (Resident Welfare Association). Nayak shared the development on the social media platform X.

The Supreme Court had ruled that feeding stray dogs on public streets would no longer be permitted and instructed municipal authorities in Delhi-NCR to establish designated feeding zones. “Under no condition shall the feeding of stray dogs on the streets be permitted,” stated a special three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath. ALSO READ: Man's Best Friend Or Public Menace? Dogs In Spotlight After SC Order; How Other Countries Deal With Strays According to a report by Jagran.com, Divya Nayak claims she was physically assaulted for feeding stray dogs and that her family was threatened by the police. A ban on feeding stray dogs within the housing society has been in effect since August 22, and female security personnel have been deployed to enforce it.

Nayak alleges that around 40 stray dogs in the area are currently without food, and her pleas are being ignored. Her social media posts on the issue are being widely shared and commented on. She has reportedly been feeding the dogs in the society since 2022, which has led to multiple confrontations with RWA officials.

ALSO READ: Stray Dog Seen Carrying Baby’s Severed Head In Patiala Hospital Sparks Outrage, Probe Ordered RWA Vice-President Ramanik Chahal stated that Nayak was repeatedly instructed to use the designated feeding point but continued feeding the dogs in various locations across the society, which caused inconvenience to other residents. Stray Dog Feeding: Fine Accumulated Over Three Years Residents have frequently complained of dog attacks, prompting repeated warnings to Nayak to follow the feeding regulations. Over the past three years, fines against her have accumulated to Rs 1.25 lakh. The RWA has also warned that if other residents violate the same rules, similar penalties will be enforced. As of August 22, the official feeding point has been relocated to the market area in front of the society. What Supreme Court Said About Feeding Stray Dogs On streets? The Supreme Court clarified that anyone caught feeding stray dogs on public roads may face legal action under applicable laws. The court also ordered the installation of notice boards near designated feeding zones to clearly indicate their purpose.