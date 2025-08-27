In a deeply disturbing incident, a stray dog was seen carrying the severed head of a baby on the premises of Patiala’s Rajindra Government Hospital on Tuesday evening, triggering panic and horror among patients and attendants. The shocking sight was witnessed around 5:30 PM near ward number 4, following which the hospital authorities were immediately alerted.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh swiftly responded to the matter and ordered a detailed probe. In a post on X, Singh said, “Received disturbing information about an incident involving a deceased child at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. ALSO READ: Indian Army Rescues 22 CRPF Personnel, 3 Civilians From Flood-Threatened Building Moments Before Collapse In Punjab | Videos Preliminary investigation has revealed that the child wasn’t under treatment at the hospital & points to mischief by some anti-social elements. I have directed the DC & SSP to conduct a quick & thorough investigation & bring the guilty to account. Please don’t believe in rumors.”

He added that all recent infant deaths were properly recorded and the bodies were handed over to families with proper documentation. "It seems to be a case where someone may have dumped the infant's remains from outside," Chopra was quoted as saying by the agency. As per PTI, Dr Vishal Chopra, the medical superintendent of the hospital, confirmed that no baby was missing from any of the hospital's wards. "All recent infant deaths were properly recorded and the bodies were handed over to families with proper documentation," he said.