Correspondent, Bagaha (West Champaran) : In a major relief to the people of Bihar, CM Samrat Choudhary formally launched the 'Testing and Treatment - Medicine at Your Doorstep' scheme in Patna on Wednesday to provide free health check-ups to over 6 crore residents.

A special campaign has been started by the Health Department from Wednesday for the timely identification and treatment of serious diseases in people. The health campaign will be conducted across the state from September 2 to November 30.

The campaign also aims to create a digital health record of the people.

Who all will be screened?

All the residents of the state aged 30 and above will be tested for six major diseases for early detection and treatment. The age group totals 6 crore, over half of the state's population.

The government aims to detect the diseases at an early stage and provide treatment to the patients.

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Six-disease diagnosis

As part of the scheme, people aged 30 or above will be tested for six major diseases free of cost in all 38 districts.

These tests will include screening for diabetes, high blood pressure, common cancers, heart disease, respiratory and lung disease, and fatty liver. If any symptoms of illness are detected during the screening, immediate medical advice will be provided.

Process

Under this campaign, health workers will go door-to-door to alert citizens about the dangers of non-communicable diseases and test them for the listed six diseases. They will also encourage people to visit their nearest government health centres for timely testing.