Lucknow Ferris wheel Crash: An accident occurred when a cabin of ferris wheel fell on several other trolleys at the Sawan Mahotsav in Lucknow's Indiranagar on Tuesday night, leaving several injured. Two injured are reportedly critical. A video emerged on social media in which women are seen screaming to stop the swing. "Hey, stop the swing! I've been hurt, stop the swing, for your mother's sake, stop the swing," swing riders are heard screaming in a viral video.

ALSO READ: UP Bans Analog Dairy Products; Adulterated Milk, Cheese To Be Destroyed, Licenses Revoked The joy ride on a Ferris wheel at the fair at night turned into a nightmare for the visitors. The crash of the swing triggered panic and chaos at the fair. According to media reports, five people were injured in the incident.

5 Injured after a ferris wheel trolley breaks off and falls onto the ground at Sawan Mela in Lucknow's Indirapuram. pic.twitter.com/b006DTndbJ — Priyank Singh (@PKSingh19960) August 18, 2026 Cabin Falls On A Girl According to India Today, the injured were taken to the nearby Sushma Hospital. Two teenage girls were reportedly critical. The fair was organised on the occasion of the Sawan festival in Smileganj, Indiranagar. ALSO READ: After Gen Z, Gen Alpha Hits The Streets; Children Demand Basic Facilities In Schools; What's Driving New Wave Of Protests?

A kin of the victim, a resident of Vibhuti Khand, said he came to the fair with his 14-year-old sister and friends. According to him, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm while they were riding the swing ferry. A cabin of the swing fell from above on the girl, leaving her bleeding.

When this happened, the swing was operational. The riders started screaming to stop the swing. Kin of the victim alleged that the operator did not immediately stop it. An official statement on the incident is awaited.